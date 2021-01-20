Patten named Salve’s first chief advancement officer

NEWPORT – Salve Regina University announced Jan. 8 that it has brought on an experienced senior development professional and philanthropic fundraising consultant to be the university’s first chief advancement officer.

According to the university, MaeLynn Patten worked for close to a decade in various leadership roles at Babson College and Northeastern University. She also worked for several years at CCS Fundraising as a senior consultant, partnering with nonprofits to support transformational change, Salve said.

Salve said Patten led Babson’s $300 million Centennial Campaign and helped the college surpass that goal three years ahead of schedule. Patten’s team at Northeastern set multiple fundraising records to exceed goals, including raising nearly $100 million for the university in four years.

In her new role at Salve, the university said Patten will take a holistic approach in examining Salve’s fundraising structures and accomplishments to design new strategies. She will also help the university plan for its largest campaign in Salve’s history to be launched in recognition of its upcoming 75th anniversary in 2022, Salve said.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Salve Regina University community after experiencing its warmth during the search process,” Patten said in a statement. “I believe in the power of higher education to transform lives and in the power of philanthropy to exponentially deepen the university’s impact. It will be a true honor to serve Salve’s mission that is so fully integrated with the Sisters of Mercy values of service and social justice for all – a focus that is deeply important for our society and to me personally.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.