Pawtucket acquiring properties to construct affordable housing units

PAWTUCKET – After consulting with city residents about how the community should spend federal COVID-19 relief funding, the administration of Mayor Donald R. Grebien is moving forward with plans to acquire a vacant 15,486-square-foot property from the state that was last used as medical offices.

Emily Rizzo, a spokesperson for the mayor, said the plan is to convert the former Gateway Healthcare property at 160 Beechwood Ave. into 10 units of affordable housing, after recently making a $20,000 advance payment to the current owner, the state of Rhode Island. In total, she said, the Beechwood Avenue property acquisition will cost Pawtucket $400,000.

“We will be working out the final closing documents, including the payment of the remaining $380,000,” Rizzo said in an email about the plans.

Pawtucket is also working to acquire 305 Owen Ave., which is a former group home that is also owned by the state. Rizzo said the city devoted $170,000 to the property to acquire it, with plans to turn it into two units of affordable housing, for a total of 12 new units of affordable housing between the two projects.

The decision for the city to invest in affordable housing was made as a result of feedback from a community questionnaire conducted earlier this year, Rizzo said.

“Housing is a need in Pawtucket and it is our goal to address that,” Rizzo said. “We are still finalizing the details on the projects but are excited for the opportunity to focus more on providing affordable opportunities for residents.”

The city is working with the Pawtucket Housing Authority, Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, and Pawtucket Central Falls Development on the affordable housing project.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.