Pawtucket apartment building and multifamily property sell for $1.96M

PAWTUCKET – An apartment building and a neighboring multifamily home recently sold for $1.96 million, according to public records.

The 134 Harrison St. property consists of 18 apartment units, according to records.

The apartment building, which was built in 1920, contains 15 apartments, and the neighboring multifamily home contains three residential units.

The apartment building was fully renovated in 2009, and a new roof was installed in 2021, according to a public listing of the property from Lila Delman Compass. The gas-heated apartment building features a vinyl and brick exterior and a gabled roof with asphalt shingles, according to records.

The multifamily home was also built in 1920 and was recently renovated, the firm said. It features vinyl siding and a flat roof with a rubber cover, according to records.

The apartments in these two three-story buildings include a single one-bedroom unit, 14 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units, according to the property listing. The buildings recently brought in $17,645 in revenues per month.

The properties also come with 2,500 square feet of paved asphalt for parking, according to records.

The apartment building and multifamily home were most recently valued by Pawtucket property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.51 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $105,000 was attributed to the property’s 0.28 acres of land.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the apartments were sold by Elmwood Realty North LLC, a limited liability company based in Warwick. The property was purchased by KKC Investments LLC, a limited liability company based in Garden City, N.Y., according to the deed.

