PBN 2020 Cybersecurity Summit to take place Oct. 9

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Business News 2020 Cybersecurity Summit will take place on Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Tom Doyle, a cybersecurity analyst at the FBI’s Boston Field Office.

The virtual event, held in partnership with Tech Collective, will include discussion with cybersecurity experts in the technology, education, legal, insurance and accounting industries, among others.

Interested parties may register for the event online.

Attendees will be able to choose between three breakaway sessions: a leadership session, a practitioner session and a small-business session.

The leadership session will feature panelists who will assess a recent cyber incident to provide insights and best practices to mitigate, respond and recover from a security incident. Panelists include Cindy Lepore, vice president, client adviser, Marsh & McLennan Agency; Jeffrey Ziplow, partner, Blum, Shapiro & Co. PC; and Linn F. Freedman, chair data privacy & cybersecurity team, Robinson & Cole LLP. The panel will be moderated by PBN editor Mike Mello.

The Practitioner Session – “Ransomware: The Next Step in the Kill Chain!” will involve panelists discussing how increased granularity with users and domain environments can help control ransomware spread. Panelists include David Sun, digital forensics & security partner, blumshapiro, and O’Shea Bowens, founder and CEO, Null Hat Security. The event will be moderated by Doug White, chair, cybersecurity & networking, Roger Williams University.

The summit’s Small Business session will feature a presentation of Tech Collective’s “Rhode to Resilience” security program. The program is designed to allow small businesses to work closely with a security professional to address its security risk. Participants will be working on their laptop during the session to improve their business’ resilience. Presenters include Eric M. Shorr, president, Secure Future Tech Solutions and Douglas Tondreau, lead information technologist at Digital Forensics Center at University of Rhode Island.

The event’s closing remarks will be given by Kim Casci Palangio, assistant vice president, victim services program Cybercrime Support Network.

The event’s presenting sponsor is blumshapiro. Partner sponsors include Cox Business and Secure Future Tech Solutions.

More information about the summit may be found here.