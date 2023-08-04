PBN announces 27 honorees for 2023 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-seven local companies and organizations are among both the highest earners and the most innovative as part of Providence Business News’ 2023 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

The 20 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2020 to 2022.

The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $5 million; $5 million to $25 million; $25 million to $75 million; and $75 million and above. The rankings in each category will be unveiled during a ceremony on Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Graduate Providence in Providence.

The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

Allegra Marketing – Print – Mail

GiveSendGo LLC

Keane’s Wood Fired Catering

Luminous Creative Agency

Systems Change Strategies LLC

$5 million to $25 million

E2SOL LLC

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Gurnet Consulting LLC

Infused Innovations

Spyglass MTG LLC

$25 million to $75 million

Centreville Bank

John Matouk & Co.

Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.

Stanley Tree Service Inc.

Wright-Pierce

$75 million and above

Altus Dental Insurance Co.

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Lafrance Hospitality

Navigant Credit Union

SEACORP LLC

The 2023 Innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.

The winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering : Skanska USA Inc.

: Skanska USA Inc. Biotechnology and Life Sciences : Moss Pure

: Moss Pure Government : R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority

: R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority Health & Wellness : Kent Hospital at Home

: Kent Hospital at Home Nonprofit/Social Services : AccessPoint RI

: AccessPoint RI Professional Services : Greenwich Bay Brokers

: Greenwich Bay Brokers Technology: Attender Inc.

A special section featuring profiles of all the honorees will be published as part of the Sept. 29-Oct. 12 print and digital editions of PBN.

Tickets for the Sept. 20 ceremony cost $130, which includes a cocktail reception with an open bar, a three-course dinner and the ceremony itself. Tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

CBIZ & MHM, Cox Communications Inc. and Gallo|Thomas Insurance are partner sponsors, and R1 Indoor Karting Inc. is a gift sponsor for the 2023 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.