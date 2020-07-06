PBN names 2020 Healthiest Employers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-one companies and organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News 2020 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.
The companies, which will be honored and have their rankings revealed Aug. 6 at noon in a virtual ceremony, were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-beings, and what makes their programs stand out.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is the partner sponsor for the 2020 program.
This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically in size categories:
2-499 Employees
Children’s Friend
Cooley Group
Gentle Giant Moving Co.
Groov-Pin Corp.
Pawtucket Credit Union
Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.
500-1,499 Employees
Blount Fine Foods Corp.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
Bryant University
Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
South County Health
Thielsch Engineering Inc.
1,500-5,000+ Employees
AAA Northeast
Benchmark Senior Living LLC
Brightview Senior Living LLC
CBIZ Inc.
Gilbane Inc.
Ocean State Job Lot
Prospect Medical Holdings Inc./CharterCare
Tufts Health Plan
Additional information on the Aug. 6 virtual ceremony can be found on PBN.com.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
