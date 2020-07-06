PBN names 2020 Healthiest Employers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-one companies and organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News 2020 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

The companies, which will be honored and have their rankings revealed Aug. 6 at noon in a virtual ceremony, were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-beings, and what makes their programs stand out.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is the partner sponsor for the 2020 program.

This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically in size categories:

2-499 Employees

Children’s Friend

Cooley Group

Gentle Giant Moving Co.

Groov-Pin Corp.

Pawtucket Credit Union

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

500-1,499 Employees

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Bryant University

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

South County Health

Thielsch Engineering Inc.

1,500-5,000+ Employees

AAA Northeast

Benchmark Senior Living LLC

Brightview Senior Living LLC

CBIZ Inc.

Gilbane Inc.

Ocean State Job Lot

Prospect Medical Holdings Inc./CharterCare

Tufts Health Plan

Additional information on the Aug. 6 virtual ceremony can be found on PBN.com.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.