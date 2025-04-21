PBN names 2025 Best Places to Work honorees

PROVIDENCE – Sixty-four honorees have been named by Providence Business News for its 2025 Best Places to Work Awards program.
Each of the companies and organizations recognized in this year’s program – now in its 20th year – were judged based on human resources policies and completed confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group. The companies were also classified in four categories based on the companies’ employee counts in the region – Small employers, Midsize employers, Large employers and Enterprise employers.
The honorees will be recognized June 12 for their efforts in a ceremony at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, where the company rankings in each category will be announced. Approximately 650 attendees attended last year’s sold-out event, many of which donned festive attire
Each honoree will also be profiled in a special section appearing in PBN’s June 20-July 3 print and digital editions. Additional information, including tickets for the event, can be found on PBN.com
The 2025 Best Places to Work honorees (listed alphabetically) are:
Small employer category (15-49 employees in the region)
Midsize employer category (50-149 employees in the region)
- AVTECH Software Inc.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Building Enclosure Science LLC
- Compass IT Compliance LLC
- Duffy & Sweeney Ltd.
- Envision Technology Advisors LLC
- Onward We Learn
- RIKB Design Build
- South County Smiles
- Technology Advisory Group LLC
- Vatn Systems Inc.
- Zuzick Organization
Large employer category (150-499 employees in the region)
- Automated Business Solutions Inc.
- Baystate Financial
- Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance
- Citrin Cooperman & Co. LP
- DarrowEverett LLP
- Delta Dental of Rhode Island
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
- JPS Construction and Design Inc.
- KPMG LLP
- LFI Inc.
- Lockheed Architectural Solutions Inc.
- Marasco & Nesselbush LLP
- Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.
- New England Construction
- Pariseault Builders Inc.
- Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP
- Rhode Island Parent Information Network
- Sansiveri, Kimball & Co. LLP
- Shawmut Design and Construction
- Strides Behavioral Services LLC
- Swarovski Optik North America
- The Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Co.
- United Way of Rhode Island Inc.
- University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement
- Vertikal6
- Westerly Community Credit Union
- Yushin America Inc.
Enterprise employer category (500 or more employees in the region)
- Arnold Lumber Co.
- BankNewport
- CBIZ Inc.
- Centreville Bank
- Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd.
- Coastal1 Credit Union
- Embrace Home Loans, Inc.
- Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank (known as BankFive)
- Falvey Insurance Group
- Gilbane Inc.
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.
- The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.
- The Narragansett Bay Commission
- AAA Northeast
- Amgen Rhode Island
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Collette Travel Service Inc.
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Newport Restaurant Group
- The Washington Trust Co.
KPMG LLP is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2025 Best Places to Work Awards program. Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co. and Coastal1 Credit Union are the partner sponsors.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.