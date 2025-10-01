PBN recognized as ‘Distinguished Newspaper’ by NENPA

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has again been recognized as a “Distinguished Newspaper” among specialty publications by the New England Newspaper & Press Association. This year’s awards were announced Sept. 26 at the organization’s 2025 fall conference in Northampton, Mass.

Since 2010, PBN has been recognized as either “Newspaper of the Year” or as a distinguished runner-up for its print and digital publications 12 times in its category, earning top honors the last five years. This year PBN finished second, behind The North Star Monthly, in Danville, Vt. The New Boston Beacon, in New Boston, N.H., also was recognized as a distinguished publication.

According to NENPA, its newspaper-of-the-year competition is unique in the industry in being judged by audience members. New England newspaper readers are appointed to evaluate the entries from a news-consumer point of view and decide which deserves the honor of being named “Newspaper of the Year.”

PBN was the only Rhode Island-based paper to earn recognition for general excellence for work published between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

Other 2025 NENPA winners from Rhode Island include recognition in a new category for investigative journalism dubbed A-Mark prizes:

The Providence Journal reporters Mark Reynolds and Jack Perry each earned an A-Mark Prize for reporting. Reynolds was recognized for “Domestic Murder Suicide” reporting and Perry for reporting on “Lost Jobs, Trump Cuts.”

Rhode Island Current reporter Alexander Castro earned an A-Mark Prize for reporting on “RI Bridges Data Breach.”

The Providence Journal also received a Publick Occurrences award for reporting on “Tracking Citations for Snow Scofflaws.”

Publick Occurrences awards recognize publications’ best work during the contest period.

In June, PBN received four national editorial awards, including recognition as the top business publication in its class, from The Alliance of Area Business Publishers.

In March, PBN earned 11 awards from NENPA, including six first-place honors and recognition for general excellence.