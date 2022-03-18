PBN summit panel: Companies need to fine-tune their perks

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

In today’s job market, companies that hold strictly to pre-pandemic work expectations, such as rigid schedules and full-time office hours, tend to struggle to find talented workers, says Nina Pande, executive director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future. Meanwhile, “if employers were quick to pivot and recognize what employees want, they’re successful,” Pande told the…