PBN survey: Businesses have adapted, looking beyond pandemic

By
-
EXPANSION PLANS: Gerald Carlson, left, owner of Auto Rust Technicians in Cranston, recently spent $500,000 to expand operations and is considering buying more equipment. He’s pictured with manufacturing manager Karr Thang. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
EXPANSION PLANS: Gerald Carlson, left, owner of Auto Rust Technicians in Cranston, recently spent $500,000 to expand operations and is considering buying more equipment. He’s pictured with manufacturing manager Karr Thang. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
When the pandemic will end is anyone’s guess, but most Rhode Island business owners believe the worst is behind them, according to results from PBN’s latest biannual business survey. The growing confidence is at least partly based on improving business results reported in the summer survey. Quarterly business growth rebounded this past summer to its…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR