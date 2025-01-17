PBN unveils 2025 Book of Lists

PROVIDENCE – Approximately 240 business and nonprofit representatives spent Thursday evening at the Graduate by Hilton Providence networking and conversing while obtaining copies of Providence Business News’ 2025 Book of Lists at the publication’s premier event for the annual special supplement.
PBN on Thursday debuted its 38th edition of the Book of Lists
, published Friday as part of the Jan. 18-31 print and digital editions. The 216-page book features 127 lists highlighting businesses and top executives from various for-profit sectors, municipalities and nonprofits. Also, the latest Book of Lists features executive profiles, highlighting top local business officials from around Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.
Additionally, the new book includes a “Voices in Leadership” section. The section is a recap of PBN’s 2024 “One Last Thing” contributors’ thoughts.
The book also features 10 “Most Influential People,” selected by PBN, who all left their mark on the local business community over the past year. The marks were mostly positive, but some were controversial.
The 10 Most Influential People in the 2025 Book of Lists are:
- Chris Cocks, Hasbro Inc. CEO
- John Fernandez, Brown University Health CEO and president
- Angelica Infante-Green, R.I. education commissioner
- David Joyner, CVS Health Corp. CEO and president
- Gov. Daniel J. McKee
- Arnel Milhouse, SiliconXL CEO, DevAccelerator Inc. CEO
- Peter F. Neronha, R.I. attorney general
- Cortney Nicolato, United Way of Rhode Island Inc. CEO and president
- Christina H. Paxson, Brown University president
- Laurie White, Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce president
Gallo | Thomas Insurance, Junior Achievement of Rhode Island, Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP R.I. Commerce Corp. and Rhode Island FC were sponsors of the 2025 PBN Book of Lists Premier Event.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.