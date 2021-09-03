PBN’s 2021 Leaders & Achievers honorees recognized, offer advice to younger generation

WARWICK – Twenty-two local industry leaders were formally recognized Thursday for their leadership efforts in Providence Business News’ 2021 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.

The award winners, all of whom were honored in front of approximately 230 attendees inside the grand ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, represent various business and nonprofit sectors. Industries the honorees represent include health care, nonprofit, financial services, higher education, public relations, real estate, legal, construction, manufacturing and hospitality.

The individuals who were selected by PBN for this year’s program – now in its third year – based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They were also recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.

During Thursday’s ceremony, the honorees in their acceptance speeches offered words of advice for the younger generation.

AWE Chief Visionary Officer Lisa Bergeron said that in addition to concept that one door closes while another opens, a closed door “creates space for many other doors to open.”

Centreville Bank Chairman, CEO and President Harold M. Horvat said being successful means surrounding yourself with great people.

Discover Newport CEO and President Evan Smith’s advice to younger people is to always be a life-long student of your business because knowledge is power.

Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition President Margaret Brooks and Crossroads Rhode Island Vice President for Adult Services John MacDonald, two members of the 2020 Leaders & Achievers class, were also recognized in person Thursday. The 2020 Leaders & Achievers ceremony was held virtually at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees recognized in the 2021 awards program, listed alphabetically, are:

Darlene Allen , Adoption Rhode Island, CEO and executive director

Lisa Bergeron , AWE, chief visionary officer

William Bryan , Gilbane Building Co., Principal-in-Charge, RI PK-12

Laura Calenda , Crossroads Rhode Island, chief marketing and philanthropy officer

Susan Colucci , Marriott Providence Downtown, controller

Trudy Coxe , Preservation Society of Newport County, CEO

Susan Daly , Rhode Island Marine Trades Association/Composites Alliance, vice president of strategy

Mike Falvey , Falvey Insurance Group, CEO and president

Betty Galligan , Newberry Public Relations & Marketing Inc., president

Harold M. Horvat , Centreville Bank, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Joan Kwiatkowski , PACE Organization of Rhode Island, CEO

Thomas Lawson , FM Global, chairman, CEO and president

Virginia Magnan, HopeHealth, clinical director of the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center

Sylvia Maxfield , Providence College School of Business, dean

Lauren Motola-Davis , Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, managing partner

Joseph R. Paolino Jr. , Paolino Properties LP, managing partner

John J. Partridge , Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP, former senior counsel

Leslie Pires , Care New England Pharmacy LLC, director of specialty pharmacy and 340B

Philip R. Rizzuto , Rizzuto Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery, owner

Betty Robson , J.F. Moran, president

Lucy Rose-Correia , Children's Friend, chief of talent

Evan Smith, Discover Newport, CEO and president

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP was the partner sponsor for PBN’s 2021 Leaders & Achievers Awards program. The Savory Grape was the program’s gift sponsor.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.