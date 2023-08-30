PBN’s 2023 Business of Cannabis Summit slated for Sept. 7

PROVIDENCE – Key obstacles facing the cannabis industry and whether the projected revenue for the state, local businesses and economy will be realized are among the topics to be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2023 Business of Cannabis Summit being held Thursday, Sept. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Providence Marriott.

Kimberly Ahern, chairwoman of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, will be the keynote speaker.

Panel discussions will follow with various industry specialists, business executives, educators and community leaders.

Panelists include:

Spencer Blier, founder and CEO of cannabis cultivator Mammoth Inc. in Warwick.

Ronald Crosson II, executive director of Urban Ventures Inc. in Providence, and chairman and social equity officer for the R.I. Cannabis Advisory Board.

Kristyn M. Glennon, first vice president and Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering officer of Baycoast Bank. She oversees the bank’s cannabis business program.

Armand T. Lusi, principal of Evergreen Gardens LLC in Warwick and president of the Rhode Island Cultivator Industry Association.

Stuart Procter, co-owner and laboratory director of PureVita Labs LLC in West Warwick.

Benjamin L. Rackliffe, partner with Pannone Lopes Devereaux and O’Gara LLC in Johnston. He is a member of the firm’s cannabis law team.

Drew Richards, director of Marcum LLP in Providence. Richards has experience conducting, reviewing and analyzing financial information for companies that span a variety of industries including cannabis.

State Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence.

Kelly Wishart, COO of Coastline EAP/RISAS.

Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.