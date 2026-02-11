PBN’s 2026 Workforce Development Summit slated for Feb. 19

PROVIDENCE – Emerging workforce trends, including the impact of technology and automation and innovative approaches to upskilling and reskilling employees, will be among the topics discussed during Providence Business News’ 2026 Workforce Development Summit on Feb. 19.

Tickets are available for the summit, which will feature a pair of panel discussion with top area business leaders, government representatives, employers and educators. The panelists will provide information and advice for Rhode Island employers faced with challenges of employee recruitment, retention and workforce development.

The first panel, which will discuss Rhode Island’s workforce today, includes Rosa Brito, manager of workforce development at Brown University Health; Karl Wadensten, CEO and president of VIBCO Inc.; Farouk Rajab, president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association; and Matthew Weldon, director of the R.I. Department of Labor & Training.

The second panel, which will focus on education and upskilling for the future, includes Katherine Amaral, director of programs and community partnerships for Junior Achievement of Rhode Island; Aarin B. Clemons, workforce manager at Polaris MEP; Rosemary Costigan, Community College of Rhode Island president; John Olerio, executive director of the office of strategic initiatives at the University of Rhode Island; Donna Remington, senior director of experiential education and career services at Johnson & Wales University; and Henry Young, assistant provost of New England Institute of Technology.

In addition to the panel discussions, the event will include networking opportunities with peers and decision-makers, giving participants the chance to exchange ideas and collaborate on solutions tailored to the state’s unique economic landscape.

The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott. Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here.