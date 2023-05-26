PC poised to feed R.I.’s health worker pipeline

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island is about to get a new source of nurses and other health care professionals. Plans for Providence College’s new School of Nursing and Health Sciences are well underway, with the first class of students kicking off the program in the fall and groundbreaking for the state-of-the-art facility that will house it set for…