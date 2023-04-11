PCU awarded Changemaker honor for environmentally friendly fundraiser

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union has been given a Changemaker Award from Fill It Forward, a Canadian company that aims to reduce the amount of single-use waste on the planet.

People’s Credit Union distributed custom reusable water bottles to employees, members and the community as part of a fundraising program for the Newport-based Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Each time a participant logged a refill of their water bottle by scanning their QR code, a donation was made. In total, $10,000 was raised.

“The partnership for People’s Credit Union with Fill It Forward was easily formed as our interests aligned perfectly around environmental sustainability and giving back to the community,” said Courtney Hunter, head of community development for People’s Credit Union. “The partnership with Fill It Forward has been rewarding for all the stakeholders and we are honored to have received this recognition.”

Matt Wittek, founder of Fill It Forward, called the reusable water bottle campaign “a shining example.”

- Advertisement -

“At Fill It Forward, we believe choosing to reuse is a simple act of generosity that shows love for our planet and the people on it,” Wittek said. “[The credit union’s] leadership and passion inspire change and help create a better future for all of us.”

Fill It Forward creates reusable products and interactive technology and sponsors initiatives designed to inspire people to reuse as an environmentally and socially responsible choice.