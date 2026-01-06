Penguin Plunge nearly doubles New Year’s Day record at $300K

NARRAGANSETT – The Special Olympics Rhode Island Annual Penguin Plunge marked its 50th year with a record-breaking fundraising success on New Year’s Day of nearly $300,000.
Every year, participants gather at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett for a winter swim to raise money for Special Olympics Rhode Island, with this year seeing more than 1,500 take the plunge.
“Despite the frigid weather, our 50th anniversary Penguin Plunge was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Ed Pacheco, CEO and president of Special Olympics Rhode Island. “To see record-breaking participation, spectatorship, and fundraising – all in one year – speaks volumes about the strength, generosity, and heart of our community. We are especially grateful for the generous support of our first-ever Presenting Sponsors, the Freemasons of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Shriners, whose combined $100,000 contribution helped propel us well beyond our $225,000 fundraising goal.”
The event’s participation and fundraising have been on a solid upward trend over the last few years. This year was almost double the amount raised on Jan. 1 last year of $160,000 with 1,000 plungers.
Funding goes toward the year-round sports, health and leadership programs serving more than 4,000 athletes statewide.
The tradition began in 1977 with 11 people from Jamestown. This milestone celebration included commemorative apparel for fundraisers, recognition of longtime plungers, teams and community partners and appearances by Special Olympics Rhode Island athletes sharing their inspiring stories of courage and inclusion.
The Penguin Plunge campaign will remain open through Jan. 31, with donations still being accepted online at give.specialolympicsri.org/ge/2026pp
.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.