People’s Credit Union partners with senior centers on Centennial Shell Program

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union recently partnered with local senior centers to promote senior artistic talents.

The People’s Credit Union Centennial Shell Program, part of the credit union’s 100th anniversary series of events, included a seashell painting activity for seniors, with their artistry then displayed around the credit union’s branches, according to a news release. Each shell can be redeemed for a $10 gift card through the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

Participating senior centers included the Edward King House in Newport, Benjamin Church Senior Center in Bristol and the North Kingstown Senior Center.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

