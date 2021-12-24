Pervasive supply chain woes could boost local manufacturing

By
-
BROKEN LINKS: Cleverhood LLC owner Susan Mocarski can’t meet the growing demand for rain capes her company designs because of the months it now takes for some overseas orders  to be filled. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
BROKEN LINKS: Cleverhood LLC owner Susan Mocarski can’t meet the growing demand for rain capes her company designs because of the months it now takes for some overseas orders  to be filled. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Companies doing business overseas have long understood the importance of a dependable supply chain. But for everyone else, this holiday shopping season has provided a crash course on the subject and the weak links in that now-broken chain for consumer goods of all types. Many businesses have adapted to the health-related challenges created by COVID-19.…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR