Philanthropy Calendar, March 15, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Art for animals

Sweet Binks Rescue Inc. will hold a Paint Your Pet fundraiser event on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Anthony PNA Lodge, 15 Meeting St., Coventry. The event will include an art class to help you paint a portrait of your favorite pet. There will also be a cash bar and vegan food offered from Chef Jay’s Vegan Cooking School. Registration is $40 and proceeds will support Sweet Binks, a Foster-based organization focused on wildlife rehabilitation in northern Rhode Island with specializations in white-tail deer (fawn) rehabilitation, all species of birds, bats and skunks. For more information, visit visitrhodeisland.com.

- Advertisement -

Out for a run

The annual Brown Play School “Run to Mama” 5K road race will be held Friday, March 22, starting at 9 a.m. at the school, 4 Newman Ave., East Providence. Prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female overall finishers. There will also be a kid’s fun run. Registration cost is $30 and proceeds will support the school. For more information, visit Raceentry.com.

On the lanes

The Southern Rhode Island Volunteers will hold its seventh annual Edna Bernier Memorial “Bowled Over” fundraiser on Sunday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Mountain Lanes Inc., 756 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. In addition to bowling, the event will offer raffles. Registration is $25 and proceeds will support the volunteer organization. For more information, visit southernrivol.org.

Making an impact

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Scholarship Impact Night on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rising Sun Mills, 188 Valley St., Suite 125, Providence. The event will award scholarships to the nonprofit organization’s graduating “Littles.” Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds will support the Dr. Dorothy Pieniadz Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to “Littles” who are pursuing education beyond high school. Food and drink are included in the ticket price. For more information, visit bigsri.org.

Providence Performing Arts Center Gala

Providence Performing Arts Center will hold its annual Gala Celebration on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. The annual fundraiser celebrates and supports PPAC’s community outreach and engagement programming. The event will also feature a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “SIX.” Tickets cost $400. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Donna Santos at dsantos@ppacri.org.