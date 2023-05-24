Philanthropy Calendar, May 24, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Raise the curtain

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will hold its annual fundraiser, Gamm Gala 38, on Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. The event will honor W. Lynn McKinney with the David Wax Award for Outstanding Commitment to the Arts in recognition of his contributions to the arts in Rhode Island. There will also be a celebration of Tony Estrella, recognizing his 20th season as The Gamm’s artistic director. Tickets start at $200 and all proceeds will support the theater’s programming. For more information, visit GammTheatre.org.

Keep on truckin’

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will host its annual “Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats” on Thursday, June 1, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the food bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence. Admission includes unlimited tastings, one free drink and live music by the Superchief Trio. Trucks include favorites such as Friskie Fries, Ming’s Asian Street Food, Blount Seafood, Burgundian Waffles and more. Beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. The event hopes to raise $200,000 to help families in need of food. Tickets cost $85. For more information, visit the food bank’s website.

Beating cancer

The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island will hold a Spring into Summer Fundraiser on Thursday, June 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the North Beach Club, 79 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. The event will be an evening on the beach with mocktails, a buffet, live music by The Driftwoods, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $65 and proceeds will support the organization’s work in cancer prevention, screening and early detection, treatment and survivorship. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.



Delightful lunch

Child & Family will hold its annual Townsend Luncheon in support of the organization’s programming on Wednesday, June 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at OceanCliff, 65 Ridge Road, Newport. This year’s luncheon will highlight the important work of providing the continuum of care for the families the organization serves. Tickets start at $125. For more information, visit Child & Family’s website.

Summer sounds

South County Museum will hold its third annual “Music at the Museum” fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. The event will feature various musical performances in support of the museum, which promotes the history of southern Rhode Island. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Animal house

Roger Williams Park Zoo will host its 31st annual “Zoobiliee! Feast with the Beasts” fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, from 6-11 p.m. at the zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. This event is the zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and beverage providers. Live entertainment will also be part of the festivities. Tickets start at $150 and all proceeds will support the zoo’s operations. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.