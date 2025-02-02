Philanthropy Calendar, Oct. 22, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Women of distinction

The Girl Scouts of Southern New England will hold its Leading Women of Distinction Awards program on Thursday, Oct. 30, from 8:30-10 a.m. at Squantum Association Inc., 947 Veterans Memorial Parkway, East Providence. The awards breakfast celebrates local outstanding women. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Shuck cancer

The American Cancer Society will hold its first annual Shuck Cancer Rhode Island event on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 6-9 p.m. at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln. Attendees will enjoy fresh oysters and a variety of food and drink vendors while listening to live music and participating in a silent auction. All proceeds will go toward the organization’s mission to support patients and eradicate cancer. Tickets cost $100. For more information, visit shuckcancerrhodeisland.acsgala.org.

Reducing dependence

The Council to Prevent Opioid Dependence will hold a fall fundraising event on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marc Allen Fine Clothiers, 204 Main St., Providence. The council provides lifesaving information and resources to families, patients, medical professionals and young people. The event will raise support for the council’s programs that are designed to educate communities, reduce stigma and prevent new cases of addiction. Tickets cost $161. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Comedy celebration

The Association of Rhode Island Authors will hold a night of comedy on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 6-10 p.m. at The Carriage Inn, 1065 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Attendees can enjoy Italian dining while listening to the comedy stylings of John Perotta from The Comedy Shop and Charlie Hall of Aging Disgracefully. Proceeds will support the association. Tickets cost $55. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Turkey trot

The Bristol County Lions Club is holding its Thanksgiving Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 27, from 8-10 a.m. at Colt State Park, Route 114, Bristol. Run, walk, stroll, or trot around the 1.5-mile course. A prize will be awarded for the best Thankgiving-themed costume and a medal will be awarded for the fastest time. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation for the East Bay Food Pantry. Proceeds will benefit the pantry and other local charities. Tickets cost $39 for an individual and $71 for a family. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.