Phoenix Partnership offers manufacturer employer training classes

PROVIDENCE – The Phoenix Partnership of Polaris MEP will offer its Level 200 Manufacturing Developmental Series, part of its three tiers of free manufacturer employer training sessions, beginning Jan. 13 and ending March 3.

The classes will be held at either the Warwick or East Greenwich campus of the New England Institute of Technology.

The training is designed for employees who have completed Level 100 training or a one-day lean manufacturing class. Employers must make workers available to attend all courses, provide reasonable support on the job along with training and evaluation, and provide necessary metrics.

Students can also attend the course to get college credits at New England Tech and for their OSHA 10 certifications through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. They can also get reimbursed for child care and mileage costs to classes.

Classes in the program are four to five hours and include:

Framework for Manufacturing I

Framework for Manufacturing II

Excel

Problem Solving Tools and Methodologies

Intro to Process Improvement Methods I

Intro to Process Improvement Methods II

People Management/Teamwork

Presentations/Communication

In addition to Polaris MEP, the Phoenix Partnership is working with the following employer and training partners: H. Brickle & Son Inc., Aspen Aerogel, Guill Tool, Polyworks/G-Force, Boukaert Industrial Textiles, VIBCO Vibrators, ETCO Inc., Teknicote Inc., Town Dock, Edesia Nutrition and AstroNova.

More information is available by contacting Polaris MEP at info@polarismep.org, or by calling 401-270-8896.

