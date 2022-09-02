BUILDING BLOCKS: Jade components play crucial role in defense, aerospace tech

By
-
PRECISION MEASUREMENTS: Jade Manufacturing Co. Vice President Chris Burch, left, and Quality Manager Ronald Olf with the company’s Spectrum coordinate measuring machine, which uses computer-controlled probes to verify three-dimensional measurements. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PRECISION MEASUREMENTS: Jade Manufacturing Co. Vice President Chris Burch, left, and Quality Manager Ronald Olf with the company’s Spectrum coordinate measuring machine, which uses computer-controlled probes to verify three-dimensional measurements. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Don Boyle picks up a palm-sized model of the Apollo 11 lunar lander from Jade Manufacturing Co.’s conference table and smiles as he looks at it. “We like to think we had a hand in [building] this,” said Boyle, Jade’s president. (Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a monthly…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display