Pina-Warren named Nonviolence Institute’s new executive director

PROVIDENCE — Lisa Pina-Warren, who has been with the Nonviolence Institute for the last 15 years and has served as the nonprofit’s director of intervention services since 2020, has been named the organization's new executive director, the institute announced late Tuesday. Pina-Warren succeeds Keith Morton, who has been the institute’s interim executive director while the nonprofit has been searching for a permanent leader. Cedric Huntley, who was the institute’s executive director for three years until 2023 and had been with the organization since its founding in 2001, died July 10 at the age of 65. The institute says Pina-Warren first joined the organization in 2009 as a trainer. She subsequently held various leadership roles, including assistant director of the institute’s streetworker program and director of victim services before becoming its director of intervention services in September 2020. Seth Handy, the institute’s board co-chairman, said in a statement the institute’s services are greater than ever and Pina-Warren has “tirelessly and compassionately made nonviolence her life's work.” “She is a dedicated, passionate and inspirational leader and we look forward to her guidance in helping us achieve our mission by sharing the principles and practices of nonviolence,” Handy said. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette