We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Some employees at a plant in Canada have been either suspended or fired following an investigation into why a turbine in the Vineyard Wind project off Nantucket sustained a broken blade in July, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday. An internal review of the incident by GE Vernova determined that a manufacturing “deviation” at the

PROVIDENCE – Some employees at a plant in Canada have been either suspended or fired following an investigation into why a turbine in the Vineyard Wind project off Nantucket sustained a broken blade in July, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.

An internal review of the incident by

GE Vernova

determined that a manufacturing "deviation" at the LM Wind Powers Gasp

é plant in Quebec, Canada, was to blame for the wind blade falling into the ocean.

GE Vernova told WPRI that it has taken measures to avoid quality problems in the future, but what exactly changed was unclear. The company confirmed that it fired or suspended a “small number of employees including senior level plant supervisors” as a result of the internal review.

When asked about a report by Radio-Gaspésie in Quebec, which raised questions about the quality control data used at the Gaspé factory, Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller said, “It’s concerning reporting.”

“GE has confirmed that they’re looking into it and investigating it. I’m looking forward to hearing the result of those investigations.” Moeller said Monday during a wind economic announcement Monday in New Bedford.

The Mass. Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs told WPRI that it is also actively monitoring the situation.

“It is imperative that we fully understand what happened to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in the future,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

GE Vernova has been removing some blades and strengthening others as work at the Vineyard Wind farm continues, according to the report.

Vineyard Wind is a 62-turbine offshore being built 15 miles off the coast of Nantucket, Mass. The project is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity to power more than 400,000 homes.