Polaris MEP enters strategic partnership with CAEDENCE Consulting

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP has entered a new strategic partnership with CAEDENCE Consulting. Though formally announced on Tuesday, the partnership became official in mid-May. CAEDENCE, a management and consulting firm, has offices in Providence and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and serves a variety of businesses ranging from small start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, fitness equipment and semiconductor manufacturing. Despite its preexisting presence in Providence, the partnership marks the first time that the firm has collaborated with Polaris MEP, a nonprofit organization supporting manufacturers throughout Rhode Island. Staff members from CAEDENCE and Polaris MEP met in November at a conference held by the R.I. chapter of the American Society for Quality, where CAEDENCE managing director Andy Willner was a speaker. The nonprofit and consulting firm kept in touch and eventually signed the partnership deal, Willner said. He declined to comment on the agreement's terms or value. CAEDENCE describes its mission as "to improve our clients’ bottom lines by leading operational excellence projects, resolving their most pressing manufacturing & design issues, and transforming their organizations permanently through rollouts of major initiatives & systems, leadership coaching and up-skilling." "CAEDENCE’s expertise in new product development & introduction, issue resolution, project management, cost reduction, and leadership development complements Polaris MEP's strengths in growth strategy, quality systems, facility layout, cybersecurity, automation and workforce development," a company statement continues. In its work with Polaris MEP, that means stepping in when the nonprofit "is very busy and needs additional capacity to deliver those services, or when one of their clients has a need outside the scope of the services they offer," Willner said, with assistance covering "areas where our expertise overlaps, and providing additional services where we have complementary expertise." Polaris MEP did not respond to a request for comment. On its website, the manufacturing nonprofit lists 20 different strategic partners, ranging from sectors such as government, higher education, entrepreneurship incubators and business associations. Alongside the latest addition of CAEDENCE, other members include R.I. Commerce Corp., the R.I. Manufacturers Association, the University of Rhode Island, Hope & Main, RIHub and the Rhode Island Black Business Association, among others. Partners typically assist Polaris MEP with advocacy efforts, K-12 and university-level engagement and recruitment, and training and business support initiatives Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.