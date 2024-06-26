Polaris MEP launches ‘Masterclass’ program to support small, mid-sized manufacturers’ growth  

PROVIDENCE – Small and mid-sized manufacturers looking to lay the foundations for growth initiatives will take their first steps into this planning through Polaris MEP’s new Strategic Planning “Masterclass” program.

The program, which runs six weeks through September, kicks off today, the nonprofit announced.

Polaris MEP project manager Chris Cinieri will lead the program, which covers subjects such as visioning, finance, competitive positioning and talent.

In a statement, Cinieri said that he developed the class after working with several manufacturers who had little to no growth plans in place.

“With this new Masterclass, small and medium-sized Rhode Island manufacturers build a stronger foundation to compete against larger producers,” Cinieri said. “They’ll gain the flexibility and foresight needed to plot a roadmap to their goals.”

The Masterclass curriculum will include group sessions and one-on-one strategy meetings.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.