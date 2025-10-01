Polaris MEP to hold 4th annual R.I. Manufacturing Day

PROVIDENCE – Local students and manufacturers will convene at Farm Fresh Rhode Island later this month at Polaris MEP’s Manufacturing Day.

Now in its fourth year, Polaris MEP established Manufacturing Day to introduce middle and high school students to career opportunities in manufacturing.

This year’s event will take place on Oct. 8 at 10 Sims Ave. The Washington, D.C.-based Manufacturing Institute launched the recognition of Manufacturing Day in 2011.

Last year’s Rhode Island Manufacturing Day hosted more than 350 local students and featured manufacturing companies across the robotics, life sciences, technology, food, jewelry and military industries.

Attending manufacturers included Amgen Rhode Island, Blount Fine Foods Corp., AstroNova Inc., Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, igus Bearings Inc., Tiffany & Co. and Nautilus Defense.

Manufacturers and schools interested in participating can register here.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.