Polaris MEP to host manufacturer coaching session for certification

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP will host “Coaching: Move People Forward,” an interactive, virtual course designed for leaders to teach them how to coach in various situations.

The course, which results in a certification from Development Dimensions International, can help managers who haven’t yet been formally trained for coaching – perhaps those in circumstances in which they are now managing former peers.

The March 9 course, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is limited to two people from any one company and is $175 per attendee.

Course instructors are Chris Cinieri, a project manager for Polaris MEP, who has a Quality Auditor Certification and a Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society for Quality; and Workforce Project Manager Annie Unger, who joined Polaris MEP after more than a decade at the New England Institute of Technology designing courses such as Metrology, Quality & Manufacturing Planning and instructing the workforce training curriculum.

- Advertisement -

Registration for the event can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.