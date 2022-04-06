Polaris MEP to offer seminar on 3D scanning in manufacturing

PROVIDENCE – Christopher Wilczewski, a 3D scanning specialist, will present the first in a series of webinars on the applications of 3D scanning in manufacturing at an April 20 virtual event called “Scan to Facility Layout with Functional 3D.”

The webinar, which is free, is co-hosted by Polaris MEP.

In the presentation, manufacturers can learn how 3D scanning can help them in modeling or designing a facility layout. When moving into a new building or expanding an existing facility, the technology can help save time, reduce the chance of data being incorrect and decrease the need for return visits.

Webinar attendees can expect an overview of how 3D technology differs from traditional 2D measurements; tips on what needs to be scanned; understanding how and why 3D scanning increases efficiency and accuracy; and a mini-success story of Windmoeller and Hoelscher.

Rhode Island manufacturing company owners, founders, senior executives, chief operation officers, operation managers and chief financial officers are among those encouraged to attend.

The webinar is from 1-2 p.m.

Wilczewski is the founder and CEO of Functional 3D, a Providence 3D scanning service and consulting company. He is a member of DESIGNxRI and the Rhode Island Manufacturing Association.

Registration can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.