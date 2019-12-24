Police: Rhode Island man obtained gun 2 days before shooting

WESTERLY (AP) — The man who opened fire at an affordable housing complex, killing one woman and injuring two others, obtained the weapon used in the shooting just two days earlier, police said.

Joseph Giachello, 66, picked up the .38-caliber revolver from an outdoors store on Dec. 17, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Monday. He had completed the paperwork and paid for it Nov. 11.

Giachello used the gun on Dec. 19 to kill Julie Lynn Cardinal, 47, an employee at Babcock Village in Westerly, police said. Employee Robin Moss, 38, and resident Donna Thornley, 66, were injured.

Giachello was found dead in his apartment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“From everything we can tell, the gun was obtained legally and purchased only after a detailed review, as required by state and federal laws,” Lacey said.

Giachello’s motive remains unclear, but evidence suggests he was upset about tenant-related issues, Lacey said.

The day after he paid for the gun, Giachello received a letter from management saying he faced eviction for repeatedly smoking in his room, a lease violation, Lacey said. He also faced a rent adjustment.

No eviction proceedings had been initiated.

Westerly police had several prior contacts with Giachello, some of them related to mental health issues, Lacey said.

