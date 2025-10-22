Poll: McKee’s approval rating among lowest in the country

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee received the lowest approval rating of any U.S. governor in the latest quarterly survey by Morning Consult, which polled more than 250,000 registered voters nationwide between July and September.
Released Oct. 15, the poll found that 40% of Rhode Island voters view McKee favorably while his disapproval rate stood at 44%, marking his lowest approval and highest disapproval ratings from Morning Consult since he took office in 2021.
McKee's disapproval rate places him third lowest among governors, after Iowa's Kim Reynolds at 53% and Maine's Janet Mills at 45%.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott led the country with a 75% approval rating. Connecticut's Ned Lamont and Massachusetts’ Maura Healey follow with 63% and 59%, respectively.
Helena Buonanno Foulkes held an edge in a hypothetical matchup, according to a University of New Hampshire survey of likely primary voters, which found Foulkes at 35% and McKee at 19%, with 40% of likely primary voters undecided.
McKee’s job approval rating was also low in the Ocean State Poll, with 71% disapproving and 36% approving of his job performance.
Morning Consult said the state-level data is based on a three-month roll-up of responses from its daily U.S. tracking survey among registered voters, with error rates varying by state.
The firm’s July poll showed McKee with a 45% approval rating for the second quarter, one percentage point higher than the previous quarter.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.