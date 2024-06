Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s job approval rating is in line with his fellow New England governors, according to a poll from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States. The poll, originally created to gauge the nation’s governors on how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic, now rates overall job performance.

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s job approval rating is in line with his fellow New England governors, according to a poll from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States.

The poll, originally created to gauge the nation’s governors on how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic, now rates overall job performance.

Of 390 Rhode Island residents surveyed online between April 2 and May 24, 37% said they approved of McKee’s job performance, an increase from the 30% approval rating he received between Dec. 21 and Jan. 24.

McKee’s latest approval rating mirrored four of the other five New England governors. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, had a 41% approval rating , Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, earned a 40% approval rating and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat had a 37% rating.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, had a 56% rating to lead the New England governors.

Across the U.S., the national average of approval ratings for governors was 42% in this latest survey, following a trend of declines from 63.7% when the first poll was conducted in April 2020.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers and Northwestern universities, has surveyed approximately 20,000 people in each state 20 different times since the early stages of the pandemic in April 2020.

McKee’s highest approval rating was 59.6% in June 2021. Former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, also a Democrat, had approval ratings above 70% three times before she left office to become U.S. secretary of commerce in March 2021: 74% in April 2020, 73% in early May 2020 and 71.4% in late June 2020.