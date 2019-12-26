Power of Place Summit to highlight housing, transit and main streets

GROW SMART RI will address issues of climate change, transportation planning and economic development in its annual Power of Place Summit. / COURTESY GROW SMART RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Grow Smart Rhode Island has announced its 2020 Power of Place Summit will focus on several prominent issues, including climate action, housing availability and transit.

The event will be held on March 27 at the R.I. Convention Center.

The agenda will include an updated state economic-development strategy, a first Transit Vision for Rhode Island, as well as a long-range transportation plan, a bike mobility plan for the state and a report on forest conservation.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

