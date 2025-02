Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced in April.

PROVIDENCE – Power has been restored to all but 48 Rhode Island Energy customers as of 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday following Monday’s wind gusts, which at their peak had more than 8,000 customers in the dark. Rhode Island Energy spokesperson Evelyn Garcia told Providence Business News Tuesday the company restored power to 8,530 customers as of

Rhode Island Energy spokesperson Evelyn Garcia told Providence Business News Tuesday the company restored power to

8,530 customers as of Monday, in addition to 6,560 restored on Feb. 16 from the snow and ice storm.

“We are still monitoring the high winds we are experiencing now -- which we expect should die down by this afternoon -- but we don’t expect outage numbers anywhere close to those from yesterday,” Garcia said. “Our crews are all available, however, to handle any outages that may occur.”

Those still without power were in Cumberland, Central Falls, Narragansett, South Kingstown and Scituate, according to Rhode Island Energy's power outage map

The National Weather Service in Norton still has a wind advisory in place until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Winds at 12:30 p.m. were reaching sustained highs of 21 miles per hour, with gusts up to 39 miles per hour.