PPAC: ‘Hamilton’ brought in $5.5M to R.I. economy

PROVIDENCE – The musical “Hamilton” was more than just a hit on the Providence Performing Arts Center stage this past fall. It also was a big boost to the local economy.

The performing arts theater announced Wednesday that the economic impact the show’s run between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12, 2021, had on the state is projected to be more than $5.5 million.

PPAC said Advantage Marketing Information conducted an economic impact survey to gauge the theater’s two-week return of Hamilton to Rhode Island. The results, based on responses from Hamilton ticketholders, indicated that consumer expenditures during the production’s run were estimated to be between $1.9 million and $2.4 million. But the direct economic impact could be more than double what the consumer expenditures were, PPAC said.

PPAC also said about 47% of the approximately 47,000 theatergoers who attended “Hamilton” shows were from out of state – the majority of them from Massachusetts. AMI’s report states out-of-state consumers spent more while in Rhode Island seeing “Hamilton.” It also signifies that more than half of the total direct economic impact resulted in new dollars coming into the state, PPAC said.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, PPAC CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton said that 10% of “Hamilton” ticket holders, or about 4,700 people, were first-time PPAC ticket buyers. Additionally, the production’s cast and company members, and patrons supported local restaurants, hotels, retailers and parking facilities while “Hamilton” was in town, he said.

“This in turn had a ripple effect and benefited the economy in the state,” Singleton said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.