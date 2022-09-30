PRA to buy Atlantic Mills complex

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Redevelopment Agency is set to acquire the Atlantic Mills complex in Olneyville, with the agency vowing to preserve the historic mill buildings

The agency authorized the PRA executive director to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Howard & Eleanor Brynes LLC, the owners of Atlantic Mills, on Sept. 28 during a board meeting.

Bonnie Nickerson, executive director of the Providence Redevelopment Agency, said the agency is “thrilled to move forward” with the plans to “acquire and preserve” the 19th century mills.

“Providence has long prioritized the preservation of many of its iconic mill buildings, and Atlantic Mills is truly something special,” Nickerson said. “It is a living, breathing community landmark that many small businesses call home.”

PRA said they plan to preserve the building and retain as many tenants as possible. Mark Carlson, business manager for Howard & Eleanor Brynes LLC, said they were also “pleased” about PRA’s decision to enter into the agreement.

Located on Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood right off Route 6, the Atlantic Mills complex has long been an icon of Providence. Built in the mid-1800s and later repurposed, today it hosts dozens of businesses, including painters, manufacturers, musicians and the popular Big Top Flea Market.

“It has hosted a cherished flea market every Saturday for decades, supporting countless micro vendors and community members over the years,” Nickerson said. “Atlantic Mills is a staple of Providence, and our investment will mean it can remain that way for years to come.”

PRA will enter into the agreement by October 2022 and purchase the building by October 2023. While the exact acquisition price is still pending, Providence Planning Department spokesperson Timothy Rondeau said the project is expected to cost about $15 million for acquisition, stabilization, and rehabilitation combined.

