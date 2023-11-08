Preserve Rhode Island offering building preservation grants

PROVIDENCE – Preserve Rhode Island, through The 1772 Foundation, is offering matching grants of up to $10,000 for brick-and-mortar projects to local nonprofits that own or lease a historic building.

The organization says the matching grants can support exterior painting, finishes and surface restoration, fire-detection installation or upgrades, roofs and windows, structural foundation and other physical repairs to the buildings.

These grants over the last four years have supported 55 rehabilitation and restoration projects across the state, Preserve Rhode Island said.

Letters of interest are currently being accepted by the nonprofit through Dec. 4. Additional details can be found on Preserve Rhode Island’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.