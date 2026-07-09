Primary Residential Mortgage Continues New England Expansion

CRANSTON, RI — Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is pleased to welcome Loan Officers Jonathan DePina, John Lopes, and Belmiro Bala, fintech leader Arian Abdulkader, and an experienced team of mortgage professionals to its East coast division. Together, they bring extensive industry expertise, multilingual capabilities, and deep local market knowledge that will strengthen PRMI’s presence throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and the surrounding region.

With deep roots in the Hispanic and Cape Verdean communities, the team has earned the trust of local homebuyers by providing accessible, culturally informed mortgage guidance that has helped more families achieve homeownership. Backed by PRMI’s experienced operations team, innovative technology, and expansive portfolio of lending solutions, they provide clients with the resources and personalized support needed to navigate the home financing process with confidence.

Together, the team offers expertise across a wide range of mortgage solutions, including first-time homebuyer programs, conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, DSCR, non-QM, and investment property financing.

PRMI Division President Sean Zierak shared his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “This group has a genuine passion for helping families achieve homeownership and building strong relationships within the communities they serve. Their values align perfectly with our mission and culture, and we’re excited to support their continued success and growth at PRMI.”

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The addition of this team reflects PRMI’s ongoing investment in attracting top talent and expanding its ability to deliver exceptional mortgage solutions while strengthening relationships with homebuyers and referral partners across the East coast.

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationally recognized mortgage lender licensed in 49 states. PRMI is committed to making homeownership accessible by offering a wide range of loan products, personalized service, and expert guidance. For more information about home financing, Connect with PRMI on Instagram@primeresmortgageinc and https://www.facebook.com/primeresmortgageinc or get started on your loan at www.primarylocal.com.

The New England Division headquarters of PRMI is located at 647 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston RI, 02920.

https://www.primarylocal.com