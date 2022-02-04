Prioritize staff mental health

By
-
Laurie-Marie Pisciotta became executive director of the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island in March 2019. The Providence-based nonprofit promotes mental health through advocacy, education and policy development. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Laurie-Marie Pisciotta became executive director of the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island in March 2019. The Providence-based nonprofit promotes mental health through advocacy, education and policy development. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Laurie-Marie Pisciotta | Mental Health Association of Rhode Island executive director Make no mistake: Living through a pandemic the past two years has taken a toll on our mental health. Mental health challenges that existed prior to the pandemic have worsened for many of us. Even those without a preexisting condition have felt the effects of…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display