Private school in financial trouble after founder caught concealing $13M debt

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CROFT SCHOOL, a private, independent school with campuses in Providence and Boston, is facing financial difficulty after its founder was accused of forgery and concealing $13 million in debt, WPRI-TV reported Wednesday. 
CROFT SCHOOL, a private, independent school with campuses in Providence and Boston, is facing financial difficulty after its founder was accused of forgery and concealing $13 million in debt, WPRI-TV reported Wednesday. 

PROVIDENCE – A private school with campuses on the East Side of Providence and in Boston is facing a financial crisis and is being sued after its founder was accused of forging a letter of credit and concealing $13 million in unsecured debt, WPRI-TV reported Wednesday. On March 17, Croft School sent an email to

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