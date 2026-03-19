Private school in financial trouble after founder caught concealing $13M debt

PROVIDENCE – A private school with campuses on the East Side of Providence and in Boston is facing a financial crisis and is being sued after its founder was accused of forging a letter of credit and concealing $13 million in unsecured debt, WPRI-TV reported Wednesday. On March 17, Croft School sent an email to parents explaining that the K-8 school needs $5 million to stay afloat after it was discovered that the school founder, Scott Given, had allegedly kept "two sets of books” concealing the debt, according to the report. The school operates in two separate buildings along Wayland Avenue in Providence's Wayland Square, as well as two locations in Boston. In a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts, a Boston property owner claims Given used a forged $500,000 letter of credit from Leader Bank to secure a $12.5 million lease for a South Boston building – a former supermarket – that would have served as a new campus. The plaintiff, 1421 Washington Associates LLC, is seeking $10 million for a breach of the lease agreement and $4.3 million for building devaluation due to the community backlash, according to Axios Boston. Given is accused in the lawsuit of using the letter of credit to avoid providing a cash security deposit to 1421 Washington Associates, WPRI said. The lawsuit says that when Given told the landlord on Feb. 6 that the school was no longer perusing the expansion after it was met with community resistance, Leo Cocoran, a representative of the property owner, went to Leader Bank to get the security deposit. Bank officials told Cocoran they had no record of the letter of credit in their system after they called the police, according to the WPRI report. The Croft School's lender immediately declared a default and seized about $1.5 million in collateral from Croft’s operating account, leaving roughly $450,000 remaining, according to the school's message to parents, WPRI said. The school's board suspended Given two days later, after learning of "serious irregularities with respect to the financial management of our school,” said the message to parents. The school's board said it can cover its payroll expenses until March 31 with an emergency capital contribution. Tuition at the school is $30,000 per year, according to the report. Its campuses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have a combined enrollment of more than 240 kindergarten and elementary students.