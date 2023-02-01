Programs to make final pitch for United Way/SEG Nonprofit Lab

PROVIDENCE – Ten organizations will make their final pitch on Feb. 1 for an opportunity to secure seed funding to bring their programs to life in the United Way of Rhode Island Inc. and Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s Nonprofit Innovation Lab’s program showcase event.

The innovation lab, the United Way says, has a goal to spark development and implementation of innovative solutions that enable organizations to expand and accelerate their ability to create positive impact.

The 10 organizations have worked together with coaches over the past eight months to make their ideas into an actionable reality, the United Way said.

A total of $90,000 of seed funding will be distributed for the ideas shared at the event, which will be held at The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket, starting at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but attendees must register online in advance.

The organizations that will pitch their ideas on Feb. 1 are:

Asthenis

Beat the Streets New England

The Center for Dynamic Learning

Gnome Inc.

Hands in Harmony

Meeting Street

Partnership for Providence Parks

ReEntry Campus

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Riverzedge Arts

