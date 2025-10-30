ProJo parent posts $39M loss for third quarter

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., the parent company of The Providence Journal and other local publications, reported a loss of $39.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase from the $19.7 million deficit it reported one year prior. The company said it had a loss of 27 cents per diluted share, down from the loss of 14 cents per

The company said it had a loss of 27 cents per diluted share, down from the loss of 14 cents per diluted share in the third quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $560.8 million, down from $612.4 million one year prior.

Print and commercial revenue decreased 11% year over year to $298 million.

Digital revenue increased 5.2% to $262 million; however, digital-only subscription revenue decreased 12.6% to $43.7 million

"During the third quarter, we continued to make solid progress across several key digital operating priorities while, simultaneously, completing the implementation of our $100 million cost-reduction program," said Michael Reed, Gannett CEO and chairman. "In addition, in the third quarter, we also achieved a significant milestone for our company with total debt falling below $1 billion."

The company owns and operates several other papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram, and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.