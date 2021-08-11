Propel awarded Phase III contract for submarine damage-control ‘steam suit’

PAWTUCKET – Textile product innovation company Propel LLC has been awarded a Phase III contract to use its Phase I Stitchless Research and Development to design and build a prototype of an improved damage-control suit for use in submarines, the company said in a statement.

The suit must be able to fit anyone from 5’2” to 6’4”, a design challenge Propel said it met with a self-adjusting fit solution for its “steam suit,” allowing it to stretch to any height within range.

Propel’s design innovation is the next generation of protective gear for emergency responders combating steam line leaks onboard submarines. The design has accomplished a weight reduction of 42%, resulting in better mobility and comfort for users, easier access to the self-contained breathing apparatus and cut donning time by 50%, according to Propel.

Steam suits are now out for field testing on three of the four classes of U.S. Navy submarines.

The project was funded by the Office of Naval Research Tech Solutions, Propel President Clare King said in a statement, with support from groups such as Small Business Innovation Research managers from the U.S. Navy, the Naval Sea Systems Command and Naval Supply Systems Command for prior funding.

“Everyone at Propel loved working on this project and we look forward to other challenges ahead. It is an honor to make the lives of U.S. submariners safer,” King said.

Propel LLC was founded in 2006.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.