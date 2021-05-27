Proposed mixed-use development on Smith Hill to go before City Council

PROVIDENCE – A master plan for a 4-acre, mixed-use development in an industrial area of Smith Hill has been approved by the City Plan Commission.

The project, in two phases, would include a convenience store, a gas station and a five-story, 100-unit apartment building over offices.

The applicant, OGN LLC, has introduced a revised version of earlier plans that had been rejected by the city commission. The proposal will require several exceptions or waivers, including to allow a drive-thru. It also will need a rezoning to allow multifamily housing and heads next to the City Council.

In a lengthy hearing on May 20, the project applicants, led by attorney John Mancini, described the changes. Among other things, the developer has eliminated space for a self-storage and retail buildings. The plan now proposes housing instead.

- Advertisement -

The site is between 288 Kinsley Ave. and 153 Harris Ave., an undeveloped area across Dean Street from the Providence Journal Co. production building.

According to the planning staff report, the first phase includes the gas station and convenience store. The gas station will have eight pumps. The site plan for the retail area includes 41 parking spaces, with eight dedicated for electric vehicle charging stations.

The parking area for the apartments, to be constructed in phase two, includes 145 spaces, in excess of the one per unit required under city zoning.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.