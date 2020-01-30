Proposed transfer station on Allens Ave. under review

PROVIDENCE – A proposal for a commercial and residential waste transfer facility in Providence will be heard in March by the City Plan Commission.

The proposal, called Allens Providence Recycling LLC, is put forward by 487 Allens LLC, a company based in Blue Ash, Ohio, according to city and state records.

The company is seeking city and state permission for a transfer facility that would accept 2,500 tons a day of construction and demolition waste, commercial waste and municipal garbage. The materials would be generated both within Rhode Island and the region, according to the application.

About half of the waste would come from construction and demolition sources.

All of the materials would be processed within an enclosed building, according to its application with the City Plan Commission, and moved to and from the facility by rail or tractor-trailer trucks. The application indicates the daily trips will include up to 188 truck trips daily into and out of the site.

The site is 481 Allens Ave., an industrial site that is comprised of four lots purchased by 487 Allens LLC in February 2016, according to city property records. The land encompasses lots 481 and 481-R Allens Ave., as well as 50 and 46 Thurbers Ave.

The property was sold to 487 Allens LLC for $950,000 by Stephen C. Broomfield, president of J. Broomfield and Sons Inc., according to city records.

The City Plan Commission, which will review the application as a major development, last week announced that the new hearing on the plan will be March 17.

Already, the plan has generated significant opposition. Neighbors and opponents who had attended the commission hearing last week questioned why the hearing had been delayed. A City Councilman who represents the area, Pedro Espinal, has introduced a resolution asking the city to review all plans relating to the port area with public health in mind.

“As we work to further develop and improve the Port of Providence and its surrounding areas, it is crucial that we do so while prioritizing public health, environmental consciousness and respect for existing property,” Espinal said in a statement.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.