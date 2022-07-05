Provdotnet acquires U.S. cloud assets of Swiss firm, launches Alpha3Cloud

PROVIDENCE – Provdotnet has acquired the U.S. cloud operations and information assets of Swiss firm CloudSigma and launched a new division, Alpha3Cloud Services, on June 29.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alpha3Cloud will join the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Ready Service Provider program as a Confidential Computing IaaS and PaaS cloud provider for thousands of HPE partners and customers.

Alpha3Cloud is the first Partner Ready Service Provider member to offer the Confidential Computing Cloud delivered as a service, according to Provdotnet, a provider of specialized data centers, internet and Internet Protocol connectivity and co-location services.

“Customers can now leverage the economics of the cloud for applications and workloads that contain highly sensitive data. Up until now customers could protect their data at rest and data in-motion, but not their data in-use. Nor could they share data outside their organization to accelerate the value of Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence and Federated Learning. They can now,” said Ron Sacks, CEO at Provdotnet.

Provdotnet was founded in 2003 and has three employees according to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists.

“With the intense focus on data privacy and security, how an organization addresses the many challenges of security, high performance and compliance – on-premises, in the cloud and at the edge – has become critical to their success,” said Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, vice president of Service Providers and Cloud28+ for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Alpha3Cloud is an asset to the HPE PRSP program bringing comprehensive Confidential Computing solutions and industry leading Secure Enclave Cloud Services to the ecosystem of offerings for customers.”