Providence accepting applications for 2 ARPA-funded programs

PROVIDENCE – The city is now accepting applications for a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding programs designed to support workforce development and neighborhood organizations.

The first program, the Workforce Development Funding Program, makes financial resources available to workforce development entities, community nonprofits and associations that provide workforce development programs and have experienced economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 10. Q&A sessions about the program will be held virtually on Zoom at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, Oct. 28, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

The second program, the Hardest Hit Community Organizations Fund, provides grants to neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations serving populations experiencing disproportionate socioeconomic hardships due to the pandemic. Applications are due by Oct. 21.

In addition to the two funding opportunities detailed above, there are many other ways to engage with the Providence Rescue Plan. To see all ARPA funding and training opportunities, visit www.pvdrescueplan.com/apply.