Providence adds new startup training to design grant program

PROVIDENCE – The city and DESIGNxRI are expanding an existing grant program for design-based businesses, with new opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to start creative ventures.

The Pre-Catalyst Program announced by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and DESIGNXRI Executive Director Ellie Brown on Tuesday features a four-week, intensive mentorship and training program for city residents who are interested in starting their own design and creative businesses. The new training for prospective business owners comes alongside the return of an annual grant program aimed at helping existing design businesses grow their operations.

As in years past, the 7th annual Design Catalyst Program offers $150,000 in funding – with individual grants of $10,000 to $15,000 apiece – for established design businesses. The design catalyst program also includes business mentorship and training. Since 2016, the Design Catalyst Program has provided more than $1.1 million in grants to 69 businesses.

Both the pre-catalyst and design catalyst programs are funded by the city of Providence through a federal Community Development Block Grant and through Real Jobs Rhode Island.

Applications for both programs open Tuesday, with a Dec. 12 deadline for the Pre-Catalyst program and a Jan. 6 deadline for the Design Catalyst program. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.designxri.com

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.